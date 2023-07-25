Derbyshire Police campaign to drive out organised crime is launched in Buxton

This new approach, named ‘Project Unity’, will see police and partner agencies focus on the Home Office’s ‘Clear Hold Build’ method. It will initially focus on the Buxton area, which is vulnerable to serious and organised crime due to its location and position with nearby cities.

The initial part - Clear- will see police enforcement targeting organised crime groups, with a particular focus on drug supply and county lines, violent crime and weapon possession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then, through a combination of continued targeted enforcement and community work, the tactic sees police and partner agencies hold that location to prevent another group from filling the void, moving forward to build resilience so the area is less susceptible to criminal groups.

Under the sceheme, police will be targeting organised crime groups, with a particular focus on drug supply and county lines, violent crime and weapon possession.

The plans were discussed at a meeting of around 90 police and staff from partner agencies and organisations from across the High Peak, with representatives from the Home Office also attending to provide further insight into the ‘Clear Hold Build’ methodology.

They agreed to a pledge to work collectively and collaboratively to effectively deliver the Clear Hold Build methodology to make Buxton a better, safer and more prosperous place to live, work and visit.

D/Supt Kerry Pope, Head of Serious Organised Crime at Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We’re committed to tackling the issues in Buxton using Clear Hold Build.

Advertisement

“These areas have so much to be proud of, but serious crime has implications for the whole community, from an increase in anti-social behaviour to impacts on local services like the NHS and social care. We cannot do this alone, this requires police, partnership, and community response.

Advertisement

“By holding a meeting where we can be transparent about the issues, our plan to tackle them, and reach a collective agreement to work together, we can ensure that those affected get the support they need and that serious organised criminals know that they are not welcome in Buxton.”