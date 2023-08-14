Derbyshire police appeal for help tracing the last movements of man found dead at his home in the High Peak

Derbyshire police are appealing for help tracing the last movements of a man who has been found dead at his home

Police were called just before 1.40pm on Saturday 12 August, to a home on Goyt Road, Whaley Bridge, following reports a man, aged in his 70s, had been found dead.

Officers are in the area as they carry out enquiries into the circumstances of his death which at the present time is being treated as unexplained.

It is believed the man may have visited a number of pubs in the Whaley Bridge area on Friday evening and he is thought to have walked back to his home, leaving The Cock pub at around 11.15pm.

“We are working hard to trace the man movements in the last 24 hours before his death, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a man with injuries or something that didn’t seem quite right.” Photo: Derbyshire Police

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “At this time we are not treating the death as suspicious, but as unexplained and we are keeping an open mind.

“We are working hard to trace the man’s movements in the last 24 hours before his death, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a man with injuries or something that didn’t seem quite right.”

If you have any information, or have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries, please contact police, quoting reference 23000499787. You can contact police online via the force website; by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; on Twitter – via a direct message to @DerPolContact – or by calling 101.