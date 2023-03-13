Derbyshire Police appeal after thief pushes cyclist off bike in Peak District and drives off
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was pushed off his bike, before having the bicycle stolen.
The incident happened in Goyt Valley on Wednesday, March, 8 just before 6 pm.
Whilst riding down 'The Street' at Errwood Reserviour, Goyt Valley the owner was pushed off his bike and the offender got on it and rode off.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Bike is an E-bike, trek rail 5. The top half is purple or maroon colour and the bottom half is a gun metal grey.
The offender was a male around 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured coat, with the hood up.
Officers are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or has seen the bike, to contact 101 and quote occurrence number 23*144301.