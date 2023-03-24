News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
11 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Derbyshire Police appeal after Mother's Day collision leaves Peak District cyclist with broken eye socket

Police are appealing for information following a collision, which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

The incident occurred at 1pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 19 near the Derwent Reservoir, Bamford.

A group of off-road motorbikes collided with a cyclist and then drove off causing the victim substantial injuries including a broken eye socket.

Officers from Buxton SNT have urged anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact the force by calling 101 or using the online contact form and quoting reference number 23*167393.

The incident occurred at 1pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 19 near the Derwent Reservoir, Bamford. A group of off-road motorbikes collided with a cyclist and then drove off causing the victim substantial injuries including a broken eye socket.
The incident occurred at 1pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 19 near the Derwent Reservoir, Bamford. A group of off-road motorbikes collided with a cyclist and then drove off causing the victim substantial injuries including a broken eye socket.
The incident occurred at 1pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 19 near the Derwent Reservoir, Bamford. A group of off-road motorbikes collided with a cyclist and then drove off causing the victim substantial injuries including a broken eye socket.