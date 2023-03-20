Derbyshire Police appeal after man assaulted during robbery in High Peak town

Officers received reports of a robbery at The Railway Hotel in Market Street in Whaley Bridge after 2.30am on Monday, March 13.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was attacked as the offender entered the property and demanded cash, suffering minor facial injuries.

The suspect left empty-handed and has been described as aged 35-40 years old, 6 foot 2 inches tall, white and had a long ginger beard. The man was wearing a black cap and a black tracksuit.

He also has a teardrop tattoo behind his left ear.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the area around the time of the incident to contact them, quoting reference number 23*152678.Anyone with any information that can help, is asked to can contact the force by phoning 101.

