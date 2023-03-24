The burglaries happened on Brentwood Close in Bramford, Hope Valley in the early hours of Wednesday, March 22.

Between 1am and 2am three male offenders, all dressed in black and wearing back balaclavas, have gained access to one property and removed items.

Offenders then moved on to the next property where they have been disturbed and fled the area.

The offenders were seen leaving the area in a vehicle described as a light-coloured hatchback, possibly a Mazda.

They were seen leaving the area just before 2am in a car described as a light-coloured hatchback, possibly a Mazda.