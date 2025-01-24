Derbyshire man sentenced after subjecting partner to “appalling campaign of abuse” – including attacks on two occasions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Derbyshire has been sentenced after subjecting his partner to what was described by police as an “appalling campaign of abuse.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the first assault on May 9 2021, Daniel Maddocks pinned the woman down by her arms and started shouting in her face. When she pulled her knees to her chest and tried to push him away, he kicked her in the legs and stomach before throwing toys at her, hitting her in the leg and hip. He then kicked her legs repeatedly.

On June 3 2021, Maddocks threw a full plate of food at the woman, followed by another seven plates. One of the plates broke on her head, causing a cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then hit her with a metal highchair, threw a full mop bucket at her and hit her with the mop.

One one occasion, Maddocks threw a full plate of food at the woman, followed by another seven plates

Maddocks then punched the woman in the back of the neck. When she slipped on the wet floor, banging her head as she fell backwards, Maddocks took a photo of her lay on the floor before leaving the property.

The woman reported the incidents to police and Maddocks was arrested. The 37-year-old of Whitfield Avenue, Glossop, was subsequently charged with two counts of assault.

He admitted the charges and appeared at Manchester Crown Court for sentence on January 10, where he was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddocks was also given a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman.

PC Mike Small, who led the investigation, said: “Maddocks subjected this woman to an appalling campaign of abuse, calling her names and assaulting her.

“In her own words, his actions put her through hell and left her feeling a shell of herself.

“I’d like to thank her for her courage in coming forward and reporting these matters to us, and for her patience and support throughout the court process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the fact that Maddocks has now been convicted for these offences will go some small way towards helping her to look to the future.”