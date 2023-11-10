'Deep-seated' drug problems in Buxton and Peak District says MP - as 17 drug related arrests made

Robert Largan MP for the High Peak has commented on drug issues in Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith.

MP Robert Largan has commented on the drug problems in High Peak after 17 drug-related arrests have been made by the police in the area. (Credit: MP Robert Largan)

MP Largan has spoken out after 17 drug-related arrests have been made by the police in the area.

In a statement he said: “Whenever I’m knocking on doors, concerns about drugs and crime particularly on and around Fairfield Road comes up again and again. So many local people are concerned about this and the way it impacts on residents, particularly vulnerable young people.

“I’m determined to get a grip on this issue. That’s why I’ve previously organised multi-agency meetings, bringing together Derbyshire Police, the Council, social services, the NHS and housing providers, to take a joined up approach, which has produced positive results. But the deep-seated problems remain and are often highly visible. So I’m continuing to push for action.

“The Police are putting significant extra resources into tackling drug issues in the area, deploying more officers and bringing in specialist support. I’m really pleased to report that following a significant police operation, there have been 17 arrests. Drugs with a street value of almost £9,000 have been seized, along with more than £5,500 in cash, plus weapons including two imitation firearms and an axe. This is a significant disruption to drug networks and a really important step forward.

“I’m very grateful to Derbyshire Police’s ongoing hard work. But they still need help from the local community so if you know anything or see anything suspicious, please report it.