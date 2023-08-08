“Dangerous” Buxton man jailed after downloading terrorist bomb making manuals and fleeing country to Bulgaria

A Buxton man who downloaded terrorist bomb making manuals and extremist material – before going on the run to Bulgaria – was jailed yesterday.

David Bodill was first arrested at his home in Carlisle Road, on March 2 2020 – after intelligence relating to him buying materials that may be used in making explosives was received by Derbyshire Constabulary.

At his home officers found chemicals that, when mixed in the correct amounts, could be used to create explosives.

Alongside the chemicals a notepad with detailed references to mixing these substances together to create explosives was found.

David Bodill was sentenced yesterday.

Following his arrest Bodill’s laptop was seized and forensically examined. On it, officers found searches for how to make gunpowder – as well as downloaded terrorist bomb making manuals.

Following these discoveries Derbyshire police officers handed over the case to officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM) to investigate further.

Further searches of devices owned by Bodill found that he had downloaded extremist material from both extreme right-wing and Islamic terror organisations which show attacks, beheadings and bomb making tutorials.

During an interview, Bodill claimed that the material was used for legitimate usage. He said that he had an interest in firearms and was looking to pursue a career in their manufacturing.

The 29-year-old was charged with an offence under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 October 2022 – however, he failed to attend.

It was found that he had left the country and flown to Bulgaria – telling officers that he had no plan to return to the UK.

Officers from CTPEM worked with officers from the National Crime Agency to circulate Bodill as wanted.

He was eventually arrested by Bulgarian authorities in January 2023 before being extradited back to the UK where he was remanded to prison prior to his trial.

Last week, following a trial, the jury at Manchester Crown Court returned a guilty verdict and yesterday he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

DS Frank Fraser from CTPEM said: “The substances and downloaded bomb making materials possessed by David Bodill are very concerning.

“Not only had he researched and written his own notes on bomb making but had also searched for and downloaded extreme footage from various terrorist groups.

“While he did not appear to have any significantly extreme political views his interest in such matters – combined with his bomb making materials and handbooks – makes for a dangerous individual.”

“We welcome both the verdict and sentence and hope it sends a clear message that we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.