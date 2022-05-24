Convicted burglar on the run from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a convict who has failed to return to a Derbyshire prison.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:49 pm
Martin Lee Brown failed to return to HMP Sudbury and police want your help to trace him. Image: Derbyshire police.
Martin Lee Brown failed to return to HMP Sudbury and police want your help to trace him. Image: Derbyshire police.

Martin Lee Brown failed to return to the open prison HMP Sudbury, in the Derbyshire Dales, on May 22 after being granted release to visit the Beeston area of Nottinghamshire.

The 27-year-old who is serving a sentence of 9 years and six months for burglary is described as white, of slim build, and around 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair.

He has links to the Nottingham and Grimsby areas.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

MORE: Images released as Derbyshire police probe 'suspicious incident' in Peak District village

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 22*292969.

Facebook – send a private message to the force’s Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call officers on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.