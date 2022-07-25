Concerns grow for missing Youlgrave man

Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from Youlgrave.

By Lucy Ball
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:54 am

Richard Hobday was last seen at around 2.20pm on Sunday July, 24, on Weaddow Lane in Middleton-by-Youlgrave near Bakewell.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for missing 58-year-old Richard Hobday.

'Pretty expensive fishing trip' for two men caught poaching from Derbyshire bridge after police seize equipment

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

Have you seen missing man Richard Hobday? Pic submitted by Derbyshire Police

“He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with balding mousey brown hair. He was wearing jeans, boots and a long green coat.”

Anyone who has seen Richard or knows his whereabouts should call the police on 101 quoting 723 of 24 July.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.