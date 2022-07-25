Concerns grow for missing Youlgrave man

Richard Hobday was last seen at around 2.20pm on Sunday July, 24, on Weaddow Lane in Middleton-by-Youlgrave near Bakewell.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for missing 58-year-old Richard Hobday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen missing man Richard Hobday? Pic submitted by Derbyshire Police

“He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with balding mousey brown hair. He was wearing jeans, boots and a long green coat.”

Anyone who has seen Richard or knows his whereabouts should call the police on 101 quoting 723 of 24 July.