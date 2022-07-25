Concerns grow for missing Youlgrave man

Richard Hobday was last seen at around 2.20pm on Sunday July, 24, on Weaddow Lane in Middleton-by-Youlgrave near Bakewell.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for missing 58-year-old Richard Hobday.
“He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with balding mousey brown hair. He was wearing jeans, boots and a long green coat.”
Anyone who has seen Richard or knows his whereabouts should call the police on 101 quoting 723 of 24 July.