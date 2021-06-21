Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council appears in court after legal action by residents

The charge relates to a breach of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and involves the town’s skate park.

The parish council has appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court and a three-day trial is set to start on November 1.

In a press release, Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council said: “This matter pre-dates the current majority council membership.

The skate park at Chapel's Memorial Park

"After hearing arguments, the court has decided to schedule a trial in early November before a District Judge in Manchester.

"On legal advice, we cannot give details about the complaint at this time, but the council will be vigorously contesting the case.

“This legal action was not begun by the Parish Council, but it is important to say that there will be costs associated with the court case.

"When the council is able to share more details, we will of course do so.”