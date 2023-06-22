The incident happened just before 3 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, when three males broke into a Tesco store at Whaley Bridge, stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

Now officers from Buxton SNT have released CCTV images from the incident and are asking for help in identifying three men in the photos.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time which capture any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact teh force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*276984

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form