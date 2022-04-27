CCTV images released after robbery at Buxton hotel

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery at Buxton Crescent Hotel.

Officers also want to speak to anyone in the local area who may have sold an axe like the one pictured recently, or may have noticed on discarded.

The robbery ocurred at around 5am on Saturday April 16 when a men entered the hotel and threatened a member of staff.

Police investigating a robbery at a Buxton hotel have released CCTV images

He then made off with cash in direction of The Slopes. No one was hurt in the incident, but the staff member was left understandably shaken.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is hoped that although the images of the man are not the best quality, someone may recognise him, or the distinctive face mask the man was wearing, and come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 22*215064, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.