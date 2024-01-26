CCTV image released after handbag stolen from elderly woman at Waitrose store in Buxton
Officers are appealing for help to find a handbag which was stolen in Buxton.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place on December 21, 2023 when a bag was stolen from an elderly woman at Waitrose store in Buxton. The handbag held some very sentimental items.
Officers have now issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone who can help with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via telephone at 101 quoting incident 23*729619.