Cash stolen in robbery at Peak District’s landmark Buxton Crescent Hotel

The incident took place at the historic hotel, located in The Crescent, at around 5am on Saturday, April 16.

A man entered the hotel and threatened a member of staff before making off with cash in the direction of The Slopes.

Derbyshire police say nobody was hurt in the incident but the staff member was left shaken.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after cash was stolen and a staff member threatened at the historic Buxton Crescent Hotel

The suspect was described as white, in his 50s, of chubby build, and was wearing dark clothing including a black hoodie.

Detectives investigating the robbery are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses, or anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage, should call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 22*215064.

You can also message the force on Twitter, Facebook, or fill out an online contact form.