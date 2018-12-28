Cars stolen during Boxing Day burglary in Dove Holes

Two cars have been stolen during a burglary in Dove Holes on Boxing Day.

A black Range Rover Evoque with a yellow roof and silver Mercedes S350L AMG Sport were taken after the keys for both cars were stolen from inside a house.

A stolen black Range Rover Evoque which has a yellow roof.

The burglars forced open the rear door to the property and then took the cars from a garage, sometime after 7pm on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information and have released images of the two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police added: "It is believed the cars may have travelled on the A6 Buxton Road, Disley, following the burglary."

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage from the A6 Buxton Road on the evening of December 26, is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 18000627278, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.