Police want to speak to these men in connection with ‘shoplifting’ incidents in Buxton.

Officers believe the first man pictured may be able to help with their investigation into a theft from Boots on Spring Gardens on Friday, November 22.

If you recognise him, you should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000626233.

The second man’s identity is sought in connection with another shoplifting offence at WHSmiths.

If you recognise him, call 101 and quote 19000633944.