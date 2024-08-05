Three firefighter crews from the High Peak were called to a moorland fire after a disposable barbecue set the grass alight.

On Friday August, 2, Chapel on Call Fire Station, Whaley Bridge Fire Station and Glossop Fire Station were called to a moor fire on Woodhead.

After arriving and walking onto the moor a burnt out disposable barbecue was found.

A spokesperson from Glossop Fire Station said: “Please act responsibly.

Calls to ban disposable barbecues after Peak District moorland fire required three crews from Chapel, Whaley Bridge and Glossop to tackle the blaze. Photo Chapel Fire Station

“Do not light a barbecue on the moors or open countryside.

“To you it may be a summer evening barbecue with family or friends.

“To the wildlife whose habitat is lost, its devastation!

“To us the firefighters and emergency services responding to put out the fire that you so carelessly started, intentionally or not, it takes our resources away from being available for life risk emergencies.

“So please think.

“Don’t take a barbecue, pack a picnic, enjoy the great outdoors but leave our beautiful countryside for everyone to enjoy.”

Comments on the Chapel on Call Fire Station’s social media page are calling for a ban on disposable barbecues.

One person said: “I honestly think disposable BBQs shouldn't be sold! If people want to get together in the great outdoors they can have a picnic.”

Another said: “We drove past this ,absolutely ridiculous how people treat this place of outstanding beauty.

“ After driving through here for three years to visit our daughter at uni in York the amount of litter on the side of the road is appalling.

“Well done to the fire fighters.”

A third said: “Disgusting when will people ever learn what it does not to them ,but putting other lives at danger controlling the fires well done Chapel On Call Fire Station.”

Another added: “There are signs all around Dovestones saying that anyone with a barbecue will be fined £2000.

“Loads of people have them and nobody gets a fine well done for stopping the spread.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue added: “If you are planning a barbecue to make the most of the warm weather?

“Then follow our tips to stay safe and reduce the fire risk, keep barbecues away from houses, sheds and trees.

“Never leave them unattended, place your barbecue on a stable surface, barbecue at home not in open countryside or moorlands.”