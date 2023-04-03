News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
8 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
32 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
39 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000

Buxton’s newest sergeant vow to make High Peak a safer place

Buxton’s new town sergeant has only been in the role a few weeks but has already ‘hit the ground running’.

By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

Patrick Haley is now at the helm of the Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

He said: “It has been a busy few weeks settling into my new role as SNT Sergeant.

“I have been meeting with partner agencies to discuss issues within our communities and how best we can tackle them together, in line with our force priorities.

New Buxton town sergeant Patrick Haley.
New Buxton town sergeant Patrick Haley.
New Buxton town sergeant Patrick Haley.
Most Popular

“We have hit the ground running and have joined forces with our colleagues from over the border in Greater Manchester and effected a number of arrests in relation to a spate of recent burglaries.”

On Sunday April, 2 Buxton SNT assisted in arresting a man for breaching his bail conditions.

Sgt Haley said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our locality, with this in mind we have also been around Bamford and Edale on high viz patrols engaging with the community and listening to their concerns and issues.

“With your support we will continue to make the High Peak a safe place to work, live and visit.

“We rely on your continued support and engagement to target problem locations, persons and issues.”

He says going forward he will endeavour to continue to update High Peak residents with the work his team and his response officers are doing to tackle criminality.

Anyone who wants to contact the new town sergeant and discuss any issues with him can contact him on Facebook searching for Buxton Police SNT.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.