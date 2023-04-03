Patrick Haley is now at the helm of the Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

He said: “It has been a busy few weeks settling into my new role as SNT Sergeant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have been meeting with partner agencies to discuss issues within our communities and how best we can tackle them together, in line with our force priorities.

New Buxton town sergeant Patrick Haley.

“We have hit the ground running and have joined forces with our colleagues from over the border in Greater Manchester and effected a number of arrests in relation to a spate of recent burglaries.”

On Sunday April, 2 Buxton SNT assisted in arresting a man for breaching his bail conditions.

Advertisement

Sgt Haley said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our locality, with this in mind we have also been around Bamford and Edale on high viz patrols engaging with the community and listening to their concerns and issues.

Advertisement

“With your support we will continue to make the High Peak a safe place to work, live and visit.

“We rely on your continued support and engagement to target problem locations, persons and issues.”

He says going forward he will endeavour to continue to update High Peak residents with the work his team and his response officers are doing to tackle criminality.

Advertisement

Anyone who wants to contact the new town sergeant and discuss any issues with him can contact him on Facebook searching for Buxton Police SNT.