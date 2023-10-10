Buxton’s location leaves it ‘vulnerable’ to drug supply, county lines and weapons possession says police

After 975 cannabis plants were found in the town centre Derbyshire Police say Buxton is ‘vulnerable’ to crime from nearby cities.

A long-term campaign of action to target serious and organised crime was launched in Buxton in July.

At the end of September Buxton Police raided the space above the former Marks and Spencer on Spring Gardens and found 975 cannabis plants.

Temporary Inspector Kane Martin, of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime and Exploitation Team, said: “Due to its location and position with nearby cities, Buxton is vulnerable to serious and organised crime, and we are currently working to target this type of criminal activity, with a particular focus on drug supply, county lines and weapon possession.

“We’re taking a new approach, named Project Unity, which will see police and partner agencies focus on the Home Office’s ‘Clear Hold Build’ method.

“The initial part - Clear - will see police enforcement targeting organised crime groups, which is then followed up with a combination of continued targeted enforcement and community work to hold that location to prevent another group from filling the void, and building resilience in the area so that it is less susceptible to criminal groups.”

The police say serious crime has implications for the whole community, from an increase in anti-social behaviour to impacts on local services like the NHS and social care.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We would urge all landlords, letting agents and housing companies to be wise to the types of activity that could be happening in their properties.

“Cannabis farms can be sophisticated set-ups used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of the drug over time.

“Production of the Class B drug is extremely harmful to communities, and often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

“Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with, which creates a high risk of fire – that could spread to neighbouring properties, and prove costly to put right.”

The police say there are a number of possible signs of cannabis cultivation for property owners to watch out for, including: Poor or no references from a previous letting agent or landlord; offering to pay several months in advance, preferring to pay rent in cash without a reasonable cause, wanting to keep utility bills in the landlords name.

Tenants asking for complete privacy with no periodic inspections, or preventing inspections when given reasonable notice is also a warning sign as is blacking out windows and frequent visitors day and night as well as changing the locks to keep landlords or letting agents away from the property and light or heat sources coming from the property at all hours.

Landlords or letting agents suspicious about tenants and cannabis farms, or anyone in the wider community, should report their concerns to police.

They can be contacted via their website on derbyshire.police.uk, on Facebook, Twitter or on the non-emergency line 101.