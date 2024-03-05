Buxton woman jailed following theft and fraud offences
A woman from Buxton has been jailed following theft and fraud offences.
Lauren Wilson, 27, of Fairfield Road, Buxton was given a 24-week custodial sentence for theft and fraud offences.
Further action is being considered to ensure her criminal behaviour does not continue upon her release from prison.
A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public and retailers of Buxton and Fairfield, whose assistance was greatly appreciated.”