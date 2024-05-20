Buxton town centre store fined for selling knife and illicit vape to underage person

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A store in Buxton has been fined for selling a knife and illicit vape to an underage person.

The business has been fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs after admitting charges of selling a knife to an underaged person, selling a vape to an underage person and possession for supply of vapes that do not comply with UK legislation.

The successful prosecution was brought by Derbyshire County Council’s Trading Standards following an investigation by officers on the team.

Maryam Rahman, company director of Buxton Mega Pound Store Ltd, trading as Buxton Bargains at 34 Spring Gardens, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates on Friday (17 May) for sentencing. The hearing followed the business pleading guilty to charges of selling a set of three kitchen knives and a disposable electronic cigarette to an underage person.

The business faced further charges of possession for the supply of vapes that did not comply with UK legislation with respect to the volume of nicotine liquid and labelling.

The court heard that test purchase exercises were carried out by trading standards officers on separate occasions in May and June 2023 during which sales of knives and a vape were made to a volunteer who was under 18 years of age. No age or ID checks were carried out at the time of the sales.

Further visits to the business led to the discovery of non-compliant vapes at the shop. This was despite comprehensive advice and guidance from trading standards officers being provided to the business on underage sales and supply of vapes.

Judge Flint said that vapes were `all the rage at the moment’ with lots of shops selling them in different colours and flavours, but it was forgotten or ignored that vapes were tightly regulated products due to containing nicotine, and the regulations made sure that retailers only sell vapes which are legal.

He said: “It seems that your shop sold vapes without any regard to the regulations.”

He added that the problem with selling vapes without following the regulations is that it creates a danger to the public and that the shop had a number of problems, having sold vapes to under 18s without its original packaging and with too much nicotine in the tank, along with the `plainly serious offence’ of selling a knife to an under 18.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “There has been a worrying increase in incidents of crime involving knives and young people, and we have also seen an influx of illicit vaping products being supplied to children. This business was guilty of supplying both knives and vapes to under 18s.

“The law is clear. Knives and vapes must not be sold to people under 18 years. Retailers must check photo ID for proof of age of any customer of age-restricted products who appears to be underage.

“The sentence handed down by the court, following this successful prosecution brought by our Trading Standards team, should be a deterrent and warning to suppliers of age-restricted items like knives, vapes and tobacco. We must do all we can to keep people safe.”

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “Unfortunately, the closure order was not issued by the court on this occasion. However, your SNT are aware of the issues regarding the sales of vapes, sale of illegal vapes and the sales of other items to under 18s occurring in the town centre. It will continue to be our priority to tackle these issues along with Anti-social behaviour and retail theft, with these being the topics for concern.

“PC Todd, your beat officer for Buxton Town Centre, together with PCSOs Lester & Woodruff ask that anyone who has any concerns, issues or information on this or other issues relating to the town centre to get in touch with the team to help us strive to make Buxton a safer community for all.”

