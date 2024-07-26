Buxton tourists left shocked after horror attack by 'pit bull terrier' leaves pet Labrador needing emergency vet treatment
A husband and wife were visiting the town from Stafford and had parked in the Sylvan car park when the attack happened.
The duo, who are now dealing with the police, have asked to not be named.
The wife said: “We didn’t know where we were going so when we saw a young woman in the car park we shouted over to her and asked which would be the best way to the centre of town.
“She was holding a dog on a lead but when it heard us shout it dragged her over to us.
“She had no control over the dog and was being pulled along.”
The couple says the dog, which they think was a pit bull terrier, then launched an unprovoked attack on their elderly black labrador Poppy who is eight.
The wife said: “We were shouting for the girl to get her dog off Poppy but she didn’t seem bothered.
“It went for her neck but thankfully missed but did get her ear and we couldn’t get it to let go.”
The couple were assisted by a family with two small children who came over and the dog did then release its grip on Poppy.
The wife said: “The girl just took her dog and ran off, she didn’t apologise or check to see if Poppy was okay.”
The Good Samaritans helped book the distressed couple in with Overdale Vets to get Poppy seen too.
They said: “She has been left with lots of internal injuries which needed an emergency operation as well as an infection.
“Me and my husband have been left truly shaken by the incident.”
The couple thanked the family that came over to assist them and the vets.
“They were both so brilliant and helpful and we are so grateful to them as this could have had a much more upsetting ending.
“I feel I have a duty of care to Buxton to let them know about this dangerous dog so they can be alert if they see it out and about.”Derbyshire Police is investigating and anyone with information should call 101 quoting: 42411-7-24.