Buxton shoppers warned to be alert after spree of purse thefts

Buxton shoppers are being reminded to be alert after two women reported having their purses stolen while shopping in the town.

A 61-year-old woman noticed her purse had been stolen as she got to the till to pay for her shopping in Waitrose, Spring Gardens.

Shortly afterwards, a woman shopping in the Lighthouse Charity Shop, also in the Spring Gardens, noticed her purse had been stolen at around 12 noon.

Both purses had contained cash and cards.

The incidents took place on Friday, January 25.

PCSO Linda Cook, of the Buxton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I would urge shoppers to make it more difficult for thieves, by making sure your purse, wallet and other valuables are hidden away in a zipped bag.

“Be aware of anybody standing near to you and only carry the money that you need. You should also consider using a purse chain or bell which will act as a deterrent and could alert you to anything suspicious.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 19*41189 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Rob Nichols, in any correspondence.