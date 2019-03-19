Buxton residents urged to speak out about criminal activity as part of Crimestoppers campaign

Police are urging residents in Buxton to speak out about criminal activity such as drug dealing and anti-social behaviour as part of a new Crimestoppers campaign.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is keen to receive information about criminal activity from local residents who are unwilling to speak directly to the police.

A dedicated Crimestoppers web page for Buxton has been created for people to give information on criminal activity

A dedicated Crimestoppers campaign web page has been set up for the Fairfield and Buxton area, which can be found here.

Information can be given anonymously and there is also a cash reward of up to £1,000 if the information received by Crimestoppers leads to a positive result.

Lydia Patsalides, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers East Midlands, said: “We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe from crime and enjoy living peacefully in their neighbourhood and their home.

“Anti-social behaviour and drug dealing on our streets can make people feel uncomfortable, unsafe and encourage more criminal activity. Whilst we thank those who have already contacted us, we are keen to support the community to help itself by reaching out to more people and telling them about our service.

“We know that some people feel unable to talk to authorities because they are afraid of repercussions or are fearful of revenge.

"Our charity is keen to help everyone protect themselves and help keep our streets safe from nuisances, fly-tipping and other crime – and do so safely.

"I’m keen to reassure people that we offer 100% guaranteed anonymity to everyone who contacts us and in over 30 years, we have always kept our promise of anonymity.”

Derbyshire police are encouraging people to get involved and said: "The impact of anti-social behaviour is often underestimated, but individuals or groups acting in a noisy, rowdy and threatening way, or drug dealing on the streets, harms communities.