Buxton police officer faces two assault charges after incidents – including one in which a 15-year-old was allegedly tasered

A Derbyshire police officer was charged with two counts of assault after a complaint regarding the force he used during an arrest – and an incident in which a teenager was allegedly tasered.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

A Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court next week on assault charges relating to two separate incidents following investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Constable Shaun Elliott, aged 53, will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31.

He faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, and a count of assault by beating, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

PC Elliott will appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court next week.
The first charge follows the IOPC’s investigation of a complaint about the force used by PC Elliott during the arrest of a man at Buxton Police Station on December 30 2022.

The IOPC also investigated a conduct referral from Derbyshire Constabulary after an incident at a petrol station in Buxton on January 4 this year – during which a 15-year-old boy was allegedly tasered. This incident led to the second charge against PC Elliott.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service after the IOPC passed files of evidence from their investigations following completion in June.