Buxton police crack down on car meets
In recent weeks Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team says it has been made aware of car meets following calls from concerned members of the public.
A police spokesperson said: “We have received reports of excessive noise and racing at these events. Car enthusiasts are warned they may face a wasted trip if they plan to attend car meets in the High Peak and conduct anti-social driving.
“Those driving anti-socially may find themselves formally warned and cars seized under the Police Reform Act Section 59. We will also look to use dispersal powers, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.”
Anyone with information about car meets is asked to call 101 or report online via the Derbyshire Constabulary website.
Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.