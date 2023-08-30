News you can trust since 1852
Buxton police crack down on car meets

Buxton Police say it will be cracking down on drivers which meet up in the High Peak for car meets and races.
By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

In recent weeks Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team says it has been made aware of car meets following calls from concerned members of the public.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received reports of excessive noise and racing at these events. Car enthusiasts are warned they may face a wasted trip if they plan to attend car meets in the High Peak and conduct anti-social driving.

“Those driving anti-socially may find themselves formally warned and cars seized under the Police Reform Act Section 59. We will also look to use dispersal powers, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.”

Buxton police say it will be cracking down on those who come to the High Peak for car meets and races.Buxton police say it will be cracking down on those who come to the High Peak for car meets and races.
Anyone with information about car meets is asked to call 101 or report online via the Derbyshire Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.