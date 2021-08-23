Buxton man's bike stolen just days before he undertakes mammoth charity cycle ride

Mikey Heathcote is set to cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats in memory of his dad John to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, with the nine day challenge due to start on September 4.

But overnight thieves have broken into the garage of his house in Fairfield and stolen two bikes, as well as a holdall containing some other small items.

The theft initially put Mikey’s challenge in doubt but after his wife posted an appeal on Facebook, he has received numerous offers of loan bikes.

Mikey Heathcote with one of the bikes which have been stolen

The 39-year-old said: “I’m not letting this stop me.

"I have had loads of generous offers to lend me a bike which is amazing.”

Mikey took up cycling during the first lockdown and the charity ride will be his biggest challenge yet as he cycles 980 miles from Cornwall to Scotland.

Explaining why he was taking part in the challenge, he said: “This year marks 15 years since my dad died and I felt I needed to do something to mark it and I really wanted to say thank you to the nurses who looked after him during his final moments.

One of the bikes which has been stolen

"My dad, John, was a great man and I think about him and the nurses who cared for him a lot.

"The palliative nurses supported him and they even came to his funeral which was more than they needed to do but they did.”

He will need to ride around 110 miles a day for the challenge and is aiming to raise enough money to fund a Macmillan nurse for a month which he believes will be around the £3,000 mark.

He is currently on £1,900 and you can make a donation to his fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mikes-LEJOG.

The break-in happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday night and 8am this morning (Monday), with the bikes described as being a Forme Calver 54cm frame and a Ribble Endurance SL with a yellow frame and green lettering.