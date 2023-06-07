News you can trust since 1852
Buxton man bombarded partner with Facebook messages and voicemails - urging her to drop charges

A Buxton man bombarded his partner with Facebook messages and urged her to drop charges against him after he showed up at her house uninvited following a break-up.
By Ben McVay
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

Jordan Harlow, 29, told his ex “I’m going to kill you” as she barricaded herself in her bathroom on December 4 last year, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Steven Gosnall said: "The defendant’s attitude towards her and her son at the end of the relationship left a lot to be desired.

"She was subjected to a number of unwanted attendances by the defendant at the address.”

Jordan Harlow, 29, told his ex "I'm going to kill you" as she barricaded herself in her bathroom
Jordan Harlow, 29, told his ex “I’m going to kill you” as she barricaded herself in her bathroom
After Harlow appeared at the complainant’s home on December 4 and police were called there was a “bombardment” of Facebook messages.

He added: “In voicemail messages he said she should drop the charges, otherwise he would ruin both of their lives.”

Harlow, of Fairfield Road, but already remanded at HMP Nottingham, was handed eight months jail and a three-year restraining order.

He admitted stalking and perverting the course of justice.