Jordan Harlow, 29, told his ex “I’m going to kill you” as she barricaded herself in her bathroom on December 4 last year, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Steven Gosnall said: "The defendant’s attitude towards her and her son at the end of the relationship left a lot to be desired.

"She was subjected to a number of unwanted attendances by the defendant at the address.”

After Harlow appeared at the complainant’s home on December 4 and police were called there was a “bombardment” of Facebook messages.

He added: “In voicemail messages he said she should drop the charges, otherwise he would ruin both of their lives.”

Harlow, of Fairfield Road, but already remanded at HMP Nottingham, was handed eight months jail and a three-year restraining order.