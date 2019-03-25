Burglars use axe and hammer to smash their way into Buxton Rugby Club

Thieves have caused hundred of pounds worth of damage after smashing their way into Buxton Rugby Club and making off with cash.

The club says the burglars climbed through a changing room window they shattered with an axe and then smashed through an internal fire door to gain entry to the bar area.

They then broke into a till before escaping with a cash float of unknown value.

CCTV footage taken from a camera at the rear of the club building in Harpur Hill on Sunday morning at 2.48am captured images of two hooded men.

Karl Degroot, the club’s director of rugby, said the break-in was a ‘real pain’ and had caused ‘hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage.

Speaking about the incident on Monday morning, he said: “We had a kids’ party yesterday and had to get it all cleared up before they came in and we’ve still got stuff to sort out today.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said they were called at 10.20am on Sunday to reports that the club had been broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen.

“He said: “If anyone saw anything suspicious around that time they should give us a ring on 101.

“If anyone was driving past around that time and has any dashcam footage they should download it onto a separate device and contact us.”

When contacting police about the break-in, quote incident number 19*149461.