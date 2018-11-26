Bodies found in reservoir formally identified as missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son

Police have confirmed that two bodies found in a reservoir were a missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son.

Officer searching for Emma Sillett, 41, and Jenson Spellman, recovered two bodies from Valehouse Reservoir on Thursday.

Emma Sillett

A formal identification has taken place over the weekend and police have confirmed they were the bodies of Emma and Jenson, from Dinting in Glossop.

The pair were reported missing just before midnight on Tuesday November 20.

Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said: “I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson.”

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Jenson Spellman