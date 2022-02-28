Bentley hired by London group is seized by police after crash in Derbyshire

Police have seized a hired Bentley following a crash in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:11 am

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that officers had attended a collision in Bradwell.

Police said a Bentley – hired by a group from London for a week to go to Scotland – had crashed into a stationary vehicle.

“Driver fails to get insurance or check they have valid driving licence,” officers said.

The Bentley which was seized by Derbyshire police.

“Reported for summons. Vehicle seized.

“Long trip home.”