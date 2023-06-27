News you can trust since 1852
Arrested High Peak dealer told police “I can’t even have a spliff when I get home”

A High Peak woman caught dealing cannabis told police “I can’t even have a spliff when I get home”, a court heard.
By Ben McVay
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST

Jade Bloom’s home was found to contain up to £1,250 of the drug in various forms – including bags of weed and confectionery containing THC. Cannabis sweets found included brands such as Blue Gelato and Tangerine Dream – while £867.20 in cash and coins was discovered.

Prosecutor Eddie Leonard told Derby Crown Court as Bloom was detained she said “I can’t even have a smoke now when I get home – it’s how I self-medicate”.

Also uncovered during the police search were scales, “various bags of green vegetable matter”, and THC oil. Ms Leonard said: “Her phones were analysed and there were dealer lists or tick lists along with messages advertising drugs for sale.”

Jade Bloom's home was found to contain up to £1,250 of the drug in various forms
Jade Bloom’s home was found to contain up to £1,250 of the drug in various forms
Bloom’s defence barrister said her cannabis use “spiralled out of control” after the death of a close friend. Following her arrest she had moved away from Buxton and started a new life, volunteering and doing charity work. Speaking about the drugs found, he said: “She was simply buying the drugs and trying to sell at a profit.

The court heard Bloom had accrued a cannabis debt of over £1,000 – which was settled by her family. Bloom, of Ringstone Rise, Whaley Bridge, admitted possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

She was handed six months jail suspended for 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Recorder Sunil Khanna told her: “It seems you are a different person now – I wish you all the best for the future.”