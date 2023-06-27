Arrested High Peak dealer told police “I can’t even have a spliff when I get home”

Jade Bloom’s home was found to contain up to £1,250 of the drug in various forms – including bags of weed and confectionery containing THC. Cannabis sweets found included brands such as Blue Gelato and Tangerine Dream – while £867.20 in cash and coins was discovered.

Prosecutor Eddie Leonard told Derby Crown Court as Bloom was detained she said “I can’t even have a smoke now when I get home – it’s how I self-medicate”.

Also uncovered during the police search were scales, “various bags of green vegetable matter”, and THC oil. Ms Leonard said: “Her phones were analysed and there were dealer lists or tick lists along with messages advertising drugs for sale.”

Bloom’s defence barrister said her cannabis use “spiralled out of control” after the death of a close friend. Following her arrest she had moved away from Buxton and started a new life, volunteering and doing charity work. Speaking about the drugs found, he said: “She was simply buying the drugs and trying to sell at a profit.

The court heard Bloom had accrued a cannabis debt of over £1,000 – which was settled by her family. Bloom, of Ringstone Rise, Whaley Bridge, admitted possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.