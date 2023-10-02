Appeal launched after thieves steal car and attempt to break into houses in the High Peak

Police are appealing for information and CCTV following incidents in the High Peak.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to the reports of a group of males wearing tracksuits with hoods and masks, stealing a car and attempting to enter other houses in New Mills, High Peak in the early hours of Friday, September 29. The incidents happened around the High Lea and Eaves Knoll Roads area.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who has any information or CCTV footage from the time to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force on any of the methods below quoting reference number 23*604736:

Officers were called to the reports of a group of males wearing tracksuits with hoods and masks, stealing a car and attempting to enter other houses in New Mills, High Peak in the early hours of Friday, September 29. The incidents happened around the High Lea and Eaves Knoll Roads area.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101