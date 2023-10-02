News you can trust since 1852
Appeal launched after thieves steal car and attempt to break into houses in the High Peak

Police are appealing for information and CCTV following incidents in the High Peak.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
Officers were called to the reports of a group of males wearing tracksuits with hoods and masks, stealing a car and attempting to enter other houses in New Mills, High Peak in the early hours of Friday, September 29. The incidents happened around the High Lea and Eaves Knoll Roads area.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who has any information or CCTV footage from the time to come forward.

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force on any of the methods below quoting reference number 23*604736:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.