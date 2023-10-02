Appeal launched after thieves steal car and attempt to break into houses in the High Peak
Officers were called to the reports of a group of males wearing tracksuits with hoods and masks, stealing a car and attempting to enter other houses in New Mills, High Peak in the early hours of Friday, September 29. The incidents happened around the High Lea and Eaves Knoll Roads area.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who has any information or CCTV footage from the time to come forward.
Anyone who can help with the enquiries is urged to contact the force on any of the methods below quoting reference number 23*604736:
