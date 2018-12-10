Appeal after parcels were stolen from delivery van in Hathersage

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information after a number of parcels were stolen from a delivery van in Hathersage.

A man was delivering parcels in the village at around 3.15pm on Sunday, December 2 on Hill Lane.

Police say they were disturbed when a neighbour pulled up outside in the car and all three made off on a red moped.

He returned to his van to find two men in the back, stealing the parcels and loading them into another vehicle.

It is alleged he tried to stop them from stealing any more parcels before they pushed the man, got into their vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle, believed to be a small lime green 4x4 headed up Coggers Lane, and on to New Road, heading towards Bamford. A number of parcels were discarded from the vehicle and recovered.

A police spokesman said: “Were you in the area at the time, did you notice anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our officers with our inquiries?

“If so, or if you have any information which could help, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Please quote the reference number 18*583989 and name of the officer in the case, PC Adam Galley, in any correspondence.

“Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

“Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

“Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

“Phone – call us on 101.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”