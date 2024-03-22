1 . Buxton

There were 128 crimes committed in Buxton in one January 2024 says Derbyshire Police.Figures from Derbyshire Constabulary show crime in Buxton was down from December 2023 The most commonly reported crimes were 48 cases of violence and sexual offences, 11 reports of shoplifting, 16 anti-social behaviour issues and 17 public order offences.Criminal damage or arson made up 7 of the crimes committed, there were four drug offences and two counts of possession of a weapon Photo: Jason Chadwick