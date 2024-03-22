All the information has come from the derbyshire.police.uk website.
1. Buxton
BuxtonThere were 128 crimes committed in Buxton in one January 2024 says Derbyshire Police.Figures from Derbyshire Constabulary show crime in Buxton was down from December 2023 The most commonly reported crimes were 48 cases of violence and sexual offences, 11 reports of shoplifting, 16 anti-social behaviour issues and 17 public order offences.Criminal damage or arson made up 7 of the crimes committed, there were four drug offences and two counts of possession of a weapon Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Fairfield shops
FairfieldThere were 84 crimes committed in Fairfield in January 2023 which was 17 more than the previous month.There were 29 cases of violence and sexual offences, 12 anti-social cases, 10 incidents of criminal damage and arson. During the month there were also four cases of theft, one of burglary and one of possession of a weapon and three drug offences. Photo: jason chadwick
3. New Mills and Hayfield
Crime in New Mills and Hayfield was up for January from 45 in December to 64. There were 26 cases of violence and sexual offences, 11 of anti social behaviour and eight public order offences along with two for drugs, two counts of possessing a weapon and four offences of criminal damage and arson. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Chapel and Chinley
There were 51 crimes committed in January 2024 - just one more than December 2023.The most common offences were violence and sexual offences of which there were 16, eight cases of theft, followed by six cases of anti-social behaviour and five of criminal damage and arson. Photo: jason chadwick