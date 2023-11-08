17 arrested as cocaine, heroin, cannabis and almost £10k seized at properties including in Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith

Several drug networks were disrupted, and thousands of pounds of cash and drugs seized across Derbyshire during a week-long operation to target county lines drug dealers.

Officers from Derbyshire joined forces with police across the country as part of County Lines Intensification Week. The action was aimed at disrupting the activity of those drugs dealers and their networks who target and exploit the most vulnerable members of society.

Twelve warrants were carried out across Derbyshire, including at properties in Ilkeston, Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith, and a total of 17 arrests were made.

Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Heroin and Cannabis was seized with a total potential combined street value of almost £9000, along with more than £5,500 cash, four weapons including two imitation firearms, an axe and a taser as well as three lucrative, dedicated, drugs lines.

Officers carried out 46 ‘cuckooing’ and vulnerability checks, and safeguarded six adults and eight children who were believed to have been exploited by county lines drug dealing gangs.

Safer Neighbourhood and Youth Engagement Teams carried out patrols and leaflet drops in hotspot areas in Derbsyhire, carried out presentations in schools and visited businesses to raise awareness and see if they could spot the signs of exploitation.

The activity was co-ordinated by the NPCC-led National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC), and especially saw us work closely with Greater Manchester Police and British Transport Police.

Temporary Detective Inspector Kane Martin, of our Child Exploitation team, said: “As a result of our action during County Lines Intensification Week thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been removed from the market and potentially dangerous weapons taken off the streets as well as several dedicated County Lines which have brought misery to communities of Derbyshire. We arrested 17 people and have already bought some successful charges for drug supply and firearms offences.”

Temp. DI Martin added: “Our work to disrupt County Lines in Derbyshire continues throughout the year, but during these national weeks of action we intensify our work with partnership agencies and other police forces to target these organised networks and raise awareness of the issues locally.

“The issue brings so much misery to our communities, and some of our more vulnerable members are often preyed upon by others who exploit them for their own criminal gain.

“I hope that our residents are reassured by our ongoing efforts and ongoing work and would encourage people to continue to provide their support by reporting any suspicious activity or information about suspected illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood.”

Anyone concerned about drug-related crime in their area, or anyone who thinks someone may be a victim of drug exploitation is asked to contact the force on the details below:

