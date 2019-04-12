Cracking activities to keep children entertained this Easter holiday Yippee! School's out and children all over Derbyshire are looking forward to a couple of weeks of holiday fun. There are egg hunts galore and plenty of attractions to keep minds and bodies active. Hop aboard for egg hunts, tractor trailer rides and craft activities in the spectacular grounds of Chatsworth House. other Buy a Photo 2. Bolsover Castle Children can hunt dragon eggs every day until April 28 - and take a chocolate one home with them. other Buy a Photo 3. Buxton Opera House Milkshake Monkey wants you to sing, dance and have lots of fun as he puts together a new show with the help of his friends in Milkshake Live! on April 15. 0 Buy a Photo 4. Chesterfield canal Hop aboard an Easter cruise down Chesterfield canal, leaving from Hollingwood Hub on April 20 and Tapton Lock on April 20 and 21. Free chocolate egg for each kid and a hot cross bun for the adult. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2