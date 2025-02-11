This video shows the moment a police car was rammed during a high-speed pursuit in Chesterfield after an attempted burglary – with three men being jailed for a combined total of more than 22 years.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attempted to stop a stolen VW Golf R travelling on cloned plates in Ashgate Road, Chesterfield on September 26 2023 –following reports of an attempted burglary in Ashgate Road that same evening.

The Golf, which was being driven by Daniel Lloyd, had been stolen during a burglary at a house in Dale Road, Buxton the previous month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a stinger device was deployed, which led to Lloyd swerving on to the wrong side of the road to avoid it. The 33-year-old then drove the Golf at a police car, damaging the body work and headlight, and drove off at speed with officers in pursuit.

The trio were sentenced after appearing at Derby Crown Court.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop by a field in Ashgate Road and three men ran from the vehicle.

Lloyd was arrested later that evening after being seen walking towards Chesterfield. He was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

The counts relate to the Buxton and Chesterfield incidents and one in Hurst Close, Glossop, on August 28 2023 – during which he used a blowtorch to melt the cowling around the lock on the patio doors of a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VW Golf was recovered, and a significant amount of property found within, including tools, a blowtorch, overshoes, clothing and a water bottle.

The DNA of two other men – 24-year-old Layton Doran and 32-year-old Marcus Lawrence – was found on balaclavas and a water bottle from inside the vehicle.

Following further investigations, Lawrence was arrested on November 22 2023 and Doran on December 4 2023. They were each charged with attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking, relating to the Ashgate Road incidents.

All three men pleaded guilty during separate hearings, and were sentenced as follows, on Monday, January 13 at Derby Crown Court:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd, of Nottingham Avenue, Brinnington, Stockport: 11 years.

Doran, of Hunters Close, Bredbury, Stockport: six years and five months.

Lawrence, of no fixed address: four years and 10 months.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, from the neighbourhood acquisitive crime team for the north of the county said: “We welcome these sentences, which see the court holding Lloyd, Doran, and Lawrence accountable for the chaos and fear that ensued as a product of their crimes.

“Burglary has far-reaching effects for victims, and we will continue to target offenders and deal with them as robustly as our powers allow.”