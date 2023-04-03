News you can trust since 1852
Community choir raise £332.95 for Kinder Mountain Rescue

High Peak Singers’ end-of-term performance has help raises fund for Kinder Mountain Rescue.

By Abby FeethamContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

Community choir, High Peak Singers, were excited to bring their end-of-term concert to Buxton for the very first time, having previously performed in New Mills and Hayfield.

The choir sang a varied selection of songs from the 16th century Din Dirin, to Eric Whitacre’s Seal Lullaby, ending with Elton John’s The Circle of Life. They were supported by a wonderfully enthusiastic audience at St John’s Church, Buxton.

Hannah Brine, choir founder said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended for creating a wonderful atmosphere and the choir for producing such a brilliant sound. We only formed a year ago, but feedback is so positive and the choir has really established itself, through the hard work of its members. We all are pleased to support Kinder Mountain Rescue.”

Step into the Sun, High Peak Singers Concert - Photo by Dark Peak Photography
If you would like more information, or wish to join the High Peak Singers, please visit: www.highpeaksingers.co.uk

