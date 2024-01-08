CJK Packaging Acquires W.F. Denny, Supplier of Eco-friendly Food Packaging & Partyware

High Peak based CJK Packaging Ltd, a global supplier of premium packaging solutions, announces that it has acquired the assets of W.F. Denny, a leading supplier of eco-friendly food packaging and partyware.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"W.F. Denny makes available to businesses and consumers a wide variety of eco-friendly food packaging, and partyware," said Joe Sizeland, CJK Packaging Ltd.’s Managing Director. "By applying W.F. Denny’s extensive stock to CJK’s existing suite of premium packaging products, we will beable to provide even greater value to customers at a much wider scale. We are thrilled to welcome the entire W.F. Denny team to the CJK family."

“We are proud of W.F. Denny’s 100-year history, and our experience in eco-friendly catering packaging and partyware. Joining forces with a company as passionate about product quality and customer satisfaction as us, is what takes us into the next chapter in our story. We look forward to adopting CJK’s resources and capabilities to continue driving value for our customers” says John Haken of W.F. Denny.

About CJK Packaging

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak based CJK Packaging

Advertisement

Advertisement

CJK Packaging Ltd is a supplier of premium packaging solutions based in the picturesque High Peak in Derbyshire. CJK empowers businesses and consumers to thrive in product design by utilising their range of premium packaging solutions available from stock, and their label application servicewhich is managed on site. For more information, please visit cjk.co.uk.

About W.F. Denny