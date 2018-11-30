Children’s toys plea touches hearts of Morrisons supermarket workers in Buxton

Staff at Buxton’s Morrisons supermarket are asking customers to take time during their Christmas shopping to leave a little gift for those worse off than themselves.

The store’s workers are backing an appeal by domestic abuse charity Crossroads Derbyshire for good quality children’s toys.

A big Santa box has been set up in the supermarket for people to leave gifts,

Rob Harrison, who is Morrisons Buxton community champion, said: “Our staff chose Crossroads because so many children will receive no presents at Christmas, “It’s good to remember those in need at this time of year.

Vicky Bunnage, business officer at Crossroads Derbyshire said: “It’s so difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse, and at this time of year it’s so important to provide a bit of Christmas cheer. We’re so grateful to Morrison’s in Buxton for thinking of us and supporting families in need in our community.”