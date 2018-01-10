Car vandalised with spray paint

Police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised with spray paint in High Peak.

The letters ‘MCFC’ were sprayed or painted on to the side of a blue Kia Picanto, parked near to the Valehouse Reservoir, Tintwhistle sometime overnight between Sunday, January 7 and Monday, January 8.

A police spokesman said: "Do you know who may have carried out this damage, or have you any information which could help our inquiries?

If so, please call PCSO Amy McKeever on 101, quoting reference 18*11505"