Buxton youngster’s magical trip to Lapland

A young girl with a life-limiting condition made special memories when she visited Lapland to see Father Christmas.

Eight-year-old Mollie Salt was given the trip by the charity When You Wish Upon A Star, which makes dreams come true for poorly children.

Mollie’s mum Natalie,36, said: “It was a truly wonderful day and a chance for us to make some treasured moments. It was so amazing.”

Molly has speech and sight problems and is small for her age, but Natalie says nonetheless she is very clever and funny.

The mother-of-six said: “She is always so full of beans and is a very determined, happy little girl. Nothing gets her down.”

The trip was organised after Mollie’s medical team at the Royal Derby Hospital suggested the family get in touch.

Natalie said: “Everyone was so wonderful. They really want families to make lovely memories, and we certainly did that in Lapland.

“Right from the start Mollie was the star on the plane, she was singing songs and even got to sit in the pilot’s seat. When we got to Lapland it was a whirlwind day, but so much fun.”

The pair took a fast husky dog sledge ride through the snow and a more sedate reindeer ride snuggled up under blankets, before going to Father Christmas’s village.

Natalie, from Flagg, near Buxton, said: “Christmas is always a very emotional time for me. It is a time for happiness and family and I want to treasure every one of our Christmases together.

“We were able to completely enjoy the day and just be excited about Christmas without having any other worries which was amazing.

“For me it was a chance to talk to parents in similar situations and make friends and get support, which was invaluable.”

Mollie struggles to walk and her mum says even a few steps can prove difficult, although she never gives up.

She added: “When You Wish Upon A Star has given us hope and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done, not just for us but for all the families.”