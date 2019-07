The A515 between Buxton and Ashbourne has reopened this evening following a crash.

According to the Ashbourne, Brailsford and Carsington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, the road had been shut near to the turning for Parwich following the earlier collision.

However a post on its Facebook page at around 9pm on Tuesday evening said the accident had been cleared and the road was back open, adding that no-one had been seriously injured.