Buxton Theatre Company dispenses comedy and chemistry in Spring Gardens with the help of local school children

Shoppers and visitors to Buxton were treated to a sight for sore eyes in Spring Gardens, as Buxton based performers, Babbling Vagabonds, presented their new street theatre show - The Curing Chemists. Shoppers were entertained by two colourful characters as they rode their specially adapted bicycle around the high street offering a range of cures and medicines.

Joint Artistic Director, Tara Hornsey Saunders said: “We have had lots of fun creating modern day remedies and cures with families and local school children. It has been a fun way of exploring the local heritage and enabling participants to think about the things in their lives that make them feel good and that matter to them.”

Alongside the street theatre act, the artists ran free workshops in the Buxton Crescent Visitor Centre and in local schools. Overall they worked with nearly 600 participants.

Buxton's Babbling Vagabonds Theatre Company performing The Curing Chemists in Spring Gardens

“The Babbling Vagabonds are popular and well known locally in Buxton, as we saw at the Curing Chemist event. Their ability to see creative potential was very clear. Their enthusiasm and creativity is infectious and we are very much looking forward to future collaborations.” commented Louise Brooks Education Manager and Group Visits Coordinator of Buxton Crescent Heritage Experience.

The project was funded by the Buxton High Street Heritage Action Zone, which is a government funded programme breathing new life into town centres, and making the high street a more attractive, engaging and vibrant place to live, work and spend time.

Gemma, The project coordinator, of Buxton Our Street, said, “Babbling Vagabonds have really engaged with local children (and grown ups!) to play with the idea of Buxton’s history as a restorative place. It’s been brilliant having them out and about on Spring Gardens, bringing smiles to faces and curing all ‘ills’!”If you missed them, then don’t worry you can find them at the Spring Fair where they will be dispensing cures and remedies to passers-by.

