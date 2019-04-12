Buxton PE teacher of three generations retires after 36 years

A much-loved PE teacher who has worked with three generations of children at the same Buxton school has retired after 36 years.

Jan Heron, 58, took her first teaching job at Buxton Community School - then Buxton Girls’ School - in 1983 aged just 23.

Assistant headteacher Jan told how she had hoped to have left before having ‘taught someone’s grandmother’.

However she recently found herself teaching the granddaughter of a former pupil - admitting ‘it made me feel a bit old’.

Jan trained as a PE teacher in 1979 - having enjoyed playing hockey and netball herself and being inspired by her own PE teacher.

However she progressed onto more pastoral roles as head of year then assistant headteacher - often working to safeguard struggling pupils with outside agencies.

Mum-of-two Jan said: “What’s been special for me is I’m in a position where I’ve taught generations of pupils - particularly mums of pupils.

“Because my job’s changed so much over the years it doesn’t feel like a long time.

“It’s been a lovely place to work - a pleasure and an adventure.”

Now Jan, who describes herself as ‘fit and active’ is planning her next steps in a ‘new era’ of her life.

She is planning a hike to the source if the Ganges River in the Himalayas with a friend next year and many more adventures with her husband when he retires in February.

The veteran teacher said she had an ‘emotional’ final week at the school - with various colleagues old and new taking the time to give her a ‘nice send-off’.