Creativity Lives Here - this is the new motto for Buxton Opera House which has unveiled its new branding as it introduced new aims to better reflect the organisation’s evolving role as a creative powerhouse and community hub.

The transformation is accompanied by a refreshed logo, design language and brand tagline. Paul Kerryson, CEO of Buxton Opera House, said: “We stand proudly for entertainment, community and heritage.

“Driven by creativity, our mission is to ignite a thriving, artistic community; building inspiring opportunities with and for our audiences; and creating internationally renowned theatre experiences that impact locally and beyond our ‘Theatre in the Hills’.”

For the past year, Buxton Opera House has been carefully reimagining how it expresses who the theatre is.

Buxton Opera House pulls back curtain on new identity - Creativity Lives Here. Photo Jason Chadwick

Paul said: “As we continue to grow beyond the local area, through our Created in Buxton productions, professional development pathways, wellbeing-led projects, and creative collaborations, we felt it was time for a brand that better reflects not only what we do, but who we serve: an extraordinary audience as diverse, passionate and creative as the art we share.”

Operated by High Peak Theatre Trust, Buxton Opera House is an award-winning arts charity.

Paul said: “As a charity, we exist to spark creativity.

“From within our two stunning heritage venues to spaces across the High Peak, we are home to more than just fantastic entertainment.

The new branding at Buxton Opera House

“We are a powerhouse of artistic energy – a place where talent is nurtured, creativity is cultivated, and everyone is invited to be part of something lasting.

“This is reflected in everything we do, from our main stage and Arts Centre productions, to the inspiring work of Buxton Opera House Creates, our community participation programme.”

With over 450 shows annually, and as home to the Buxton International Festival and the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, the theatre brings world-class live entertainment as well as producing and co-producing original work.

Paul said he hopes this refreshed look invites people in, makes them feel at home, and inspires the community to get involved: to create, to learn, to connect, and to grow.

He added: “We are deeply thankful to Arts Council England for their continued support, and recently to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for helping us safeguard the future of our beloved Frank Matcham building.”