Buxton mountain rescuers help save walker who had fallen and suffered serious leg injuries

Buxton mountain rescuers helped save a walker who had fallen downstream and suffered serious leg injuries.

The walker from an organised group had fallen downstream of the Chee Dale viaduct on the Monsal trail yesterday.

Picture by Edale Mountain Rescuer Team.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, further help was requested from Derbyshire Fire Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, the air ambulance and a coastguard and rescue helicopter.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "First team members on scene alongside an East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic waded into waist deep water to secure the casualty who had sustained serious leg injuries in addition to the effects of the cold water ."

The rescue teams used an inflatable sledge to get the casualty further down stream before the walker was winched to safety.

"Overall a very good example of inter service cooperation; utilising East Midland’s ambulance personnel, two mountain rescue teams, the fire service and two helicopters to carry out a challenging rescue in a difficult location," a spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team added.